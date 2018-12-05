‘Special’ FEC Meeting on Budget Holds Friday

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

To put finishing touches to the 2019 budget, a special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will hold on Friday.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this to State House correspondents after Wednesday FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The presidential spokesperson said the special FEC meeting will look at the budget and approve the proposals before transmitting it to the National Assembly.

“On Friday, by 10:30am there is going to be a special section of the Federal Executive Council. The intention is to look at the budget, get the proposals approved by the FEC and then it would be transmitted to the National Assembly. So, that will happen on Friday by 10am,” Adesina said.