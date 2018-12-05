Osun Governor Appoints The Nation Editor, Adesina, as CPS

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has appointed Adeniyi Adesina as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

In his capacity, he will oversee the governor’s media activities.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Until he was appointed, Adesina was The Nation Deputy Editor in charge of news.

He holds a Master degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

Adesina did his media training in the United Kingdom and Denmark.

With 28 years’ experience, Adesina has worked with Prime People (1990 to 1992); National Concord (1993 to1999); Punch (2000 to 2006), News Star as Editor (2007 to 2009) from where he joined The Nation in 2010.

Adesina, who hails from Ilesa East Local Government Area of Osun State, is married and blessed with children.