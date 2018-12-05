Nigerian Navy Promotes 87 Senior Officers

JTF arrests 38 pipeline vandals, cultists

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy Board has approved the promotion of 87 senior officers to the ranks of Rear Admiral, Commodore, Captain and Commander.

This is coming as the Joint Task Force (JTF) under Operation AWATSE in Lagos, yesterday said over 38 suspected pipeline vandals and cultists were arrested in two months.

The taskforce also recovered 120, 000 litres of petrol during the period under review .

Among the newly promoted senior officers are 10 Rear Admirals, 25 Commodores, 24 Captains and 28 Commanders.

The ten Admirals promoted include Commodores DM Dogonyaro, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Kachia; TA Imam, Director of Policy Naval Headquarters; RO Mohammed, Director of Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve, Naval Headquarters; IB Yusuf, Director of Personnel Release, Naval Headquarters; WO Kayoda, Director Navigation/Positioning and Timing, Defence Space Administration; OE Eyo, Commander NNS BEECROFT; SO Agada, Directing Staff NDC; EE Aneke Commodore Naval Drafting; MM Bashir, Directing Staff NDC and AO Ayobanjo Deputy Commandant, Naval War College Nigeria.

Those promoted to rank of Commodore are Captains T Sani, MN Madugu, OO Fadeyi, AA Gaya, S Dahun, OA Oludude, SD Atakpa, A Baba-Inna, PE Effah, AA Mustapha CD Okehie, I Okpala, OBF Oladipo , OO Soyemi, EA Zipele.

Others are AK Ezenma, C Onyemaobi, SA Yahaya, SH Abdullahi, KM Bushi, SA Ejaro, G Obaje, AE Bello, ID Nurudeen and IA Ahmed.

A statement issued by the Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Ayo Olugbode, said the newly promoted senior officers will be decorated at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Military Pensions Board yesterday raised alarm over the circulation of fraudulent messages by dubious individuals who pose as representatives of the board in order to defraud unsuspecting pensioners.

The board said in a statement in Abuja that such impostors were only out to defraud unsuspecting pensioners.

The Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, made this disclosure at the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Apapa, Lagos.

He said the suspected pipeline vandals and suspected cultists had been handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

He said: “Operation AWATSE is a joint task forces under the control of defence headquarters participating in operation 777, an operation being conducted and operated simultaneously nationwide by the defence headquarters.

He however, noted that the military was doing everything possible to also intensify its operation on other targeted area where pipeline vanderlism on NNPC pipelines were located.

He added: “Since the commencement of operation 777, operation AWATSE activities were intensified through extensive patrols to ensure that troops dominate the joint operation area.

“Currently operation AWATSE troops have dominated Festac, Ijedodo, ijagemo, Ishawo, Majidun and Arepo, while regular patrols are being conducted in areas left uncovered due to shortage of manpower.

“The mandate also cut across the conduct of operation against kidnapping, anti robbery and criminal activities including the security of Epe and Ogun state,” adding that it also covers “the activities of the cultist particularly the aiye and eye confraternities in Ikorodu and Shagamu area of Lagos and Ogun respectively.

“Our activities also include patrols, ground and air recognisance, anti bunkery operations including show of force,” he said.

He said this operation had suppressed the activities of miscreants significantly and led to the arrest of suspected pipeline vandals, cultists and other criminals.

“Additionally, large volumes of petroleum product and other items have been recoverd from vandals and oil thieves in areas such as Atlas Cove, Magboro, Ogijo, Isashi and Akute waterside,” he added.