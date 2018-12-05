Afolabi, Tech-U Chancellor Endows Scholarship

The Chairman of AMNI International Petroleum Development Company Limited, Chief Tunde Afolabi, who is the Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, has endowed a scholarship scheme to support brilliant but indigent students that cannot afford university education.

Awarded through the Josephus Foundation, the scholarship is strictly merit-based and covers tuition, accommodation and other fees of beneficiaries who are newly admitted undergraduate and direct entry students of Tech-U, beginning from the 2018/2019 academic session till the end of their studies.

Speaking during the presentation of letter of awards to beneficiaries, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami thanked the chancellor for his thoughtfulness and generosity. He said the university is committed to its vision of world-class institution fully grounded in entrepreneurial practices, unique innovation, sustainability science and international best practices for radical societal transformation.

“The essence of Tech-U is to raise the bar in tertiary education. This university was established to address the skills gap in the country and not to mass-produce unskilled certificate-wielding graduates, as it is in the country today. Here, our students are carefully baked to be outstanding entrepreneurs and innovators.”

In addition to the Josephus Scholarship and the local government areas-backed scholarships available for top-flights students at the STEM-based institution, Salami noted that the management is commitment to providing more support schemes to enable students have a best-in-class, globally competitive education.

Salami, a Professor of Space Application, encouraged the students to justify their selection by demonstrating excellent moral and academic performance during their course of study.

Pioneer recipients of the scholarship were selected from diverse applicants through a keenly competitive aptitude test. The scholarship will be awarded annually to newly admitted (UTME, JUPEB and direct entry) students and could be held subject to satisfactory performance, for the duration of a beneficiary’s programme of study.