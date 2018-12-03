Kiddies Win Exciting Prizes at CDF Boxing Tourney

Raw boxing talents set the Brai Ayonote Boxing Gym on fire on Saturday, December 1, for the 7th edition of the Child Dignity Foundation (CDF) organized Kiddies Boxing Competition.

The one-day event organized by the Child Dignity Foundation (CDF) tagged “Potential: Showcasing with Boxing Talents” featured 12 bouts and one exhibition fight which attracted boxers all over Lagos State.

Speaking at the event which was the 7th edition of the talent discovery Programme, the CEO of CDF, Amaka Awogu expressed satisfaction over the turnout of talented boxers as the competition grows in leaps and bounds.

“I am really excited and I want to thank everybody who has made this event worthwhile for the past seven years. The event is growing and we are really encouraged with what we have been able to achieve.”

On the challenges being faced by the organizers, Awogu said having to screen out interested boxers as the competition continues to grow has been the biggest challenge.

“To accommodate the increasing number of entries we receive every year is becoming more difficult because we feel everybody deserves a chance to participate and showcase his or her God given talents. Sadly, we are left with no choice because of our purse and time,” she remarked.