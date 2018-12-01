Afenifere Mourns Fasehun

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the death of the leader of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, as shocking.

Afenifere National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, in a press statement, said: “The news has come to Afenifere as a rude shock.”

The pan Yoruba group said: “The famous medical doctor and founder of OPC was a dogged fighter who played pivotal role particularly in the resistance to the annulment of June 12 elections and generally in all struggles for emancipation in his lifetime.

“His death at this crucial time in the life of our country is a big blow to the struggle he devoted most of his adult life to. As we cannot question God for taking him when it pleased him, we pray that his soul will find a comforting resting place.

“We console his immediate family, his fraternal family in OPC and the Yoruba nation in general on the death of this great soul. It shall be well with all that he left behind,” Afenifere stated.

Fasehun died on Saturday in the Intensive Care Unit of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

