Mwanga Africa Candles Sell out at Launch Event

Founder of MWANGA Africa, Omoyeni Disu, hosted a very influential gathering of Lagos’ finest at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, to celebrate the launch of her luxurious scented candles and diffusers, Mwanga Africa.

It was a double celebration as the guests celebrated the launch of Mwanga, as well as Disu’s birthday, which happened to be on the same day!

Guests got an opportunity to test their sense of smell with great scented candles such as “Caramel Popcorn”, “Hazelnut Coffee”, “Cream Brulee” and more.

Highlights of the event included the official commissioning of the brand, the showcase of the founder’s documentary film, and the serenading of the guests by talented singer and songwriter Waje.

The candles sold out before the event was over, making record sales for the brand since its inception.

Speaking on her birthday and the launch of her dream, the founder said: “I am just elated about the turnout of everything and so glad about the great feedback since inception. MWANGA is here to stay.”

Guests were treated to mouth-watering canapes and champagne while they engaged in beautiful conversations.