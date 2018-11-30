House Halts Teleology’s Takeover of 9mobile

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to stop Teleology Holdings Limited from assuming ownership of Etisalat, now known as 9mobile.

The recommendation came Wednesday after the House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications questioned the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, on the sale of 9mobile to Teleology without informing the National Assembly.

The committee chairman, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, had contended that the committee must be carried along in the sale, take-over or transfer of license of 9mobile, but contrary to that, the members said they were reading on the pages of newspapers that Teleology had taken over 9mobile.

He said: “We as a committee do not know anybody called Teleology because they have never appeared before this committee. I believe NCC should know whoever Teleology is and be able to help us to call them.”

The NCC also denied knowledge of the sale of 9mobile to Teleology, because according to Danbatta, NCC is yet to issue a new operational license to Teleology.

“No licence has been transferred. I don’t know if this was reported in the news you read. But the licence in the possession of EMTS, which traded in the past as Etisalat and later, with the approval of the NCC, as 9mobile, is still with EMTS,” Danbatta said.

The committee has however invited Teleology to appear before it and Danbatta gave assurances to the committee that he would extend their invitation to Teleology.