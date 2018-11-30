Day Orange Global Achievement Awards Shut Down Port Harcourt

Mary Nnah

It was fun and excitement last weekend during the second edition of The Orange Global Awards (OGAA), which took placate at the Aztec Arcum, Port harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Themed ‘Redirecting The Course of Our Youths’ the event witnessed dignitaries from all walks of life including the Royal Father of The Day, His Majesty, King Leslie Eke, the Eze Gbakagbaka, Nyerisi Eli Woji, Paramount Ruler of Woji Community and Evo Kingdom gracing the event.

At exactly 5pm, the Red Carpet kicked off with guests networking while they sipped champagne as they were interviewed by the Red Carpet hosts and at exactly 7pm, the event proper kicked off.

Hosted by Angel Attah Aka Angel D Laugh alongside Ms Fortune Wosah, the event also witnessed beautiful music, dance and comic performances from Port Harcourt’s brightest stars and the OGAA song was performed by David Legend.

In her welcome address, Loveth Ogedegbe, enumerated on how the world now has the largest generation of young people in its history.

Calling on stakeholders to engage them positively, she also used the opportunity to thank sponsors and congratulated winners.

Awards were given in 17 categories and winners include Buzuzu Construction Limited, Adano Engineering Limited, Webster Global Ventures, Ocean Water Marine & Oil Services Limited, Titan Nigeria Limited, Galaxy 360 Media, M. Saleh who won Entrepreneur of The Year and Mixology of the Year award winner, Mrs Iyalode Alaba Lawson among others.