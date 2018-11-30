CAN Dissolves Elders’ Forum

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Executive Committee of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has dissolved the National Christian Elders’ Forum (NCEF) over what it described as irreconcilable differences with its activities.

At its meeting on Tuesday, CAN unanimously commended its President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, for the unprecedented achievements recorded under his watch.

In a communiqué, signed by Joseph Daramola, CAN said NCEF had been using the social media and a section of the traditional media to attack its leadership, especially the President, Rev. Ayokunle, using unprintable words to label him due to his refusal to take directive from its members.

“NEC sees all the negative and baseless publications against the CAN President as mere distractions and a calculated attempt to malign his integrity and derail him from his focus of giving CAN credible leadership,” it said.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant (Media &Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the CAN NEC dismissed in its entirety, the publication of the immediate past National Youth CAN Chairman, Mr. Daniel David Kadzai, alleging that the CAN President defrauded CAN of “over N2.8 billion”.

Also in a letter formally conveying its position to NCEF, CAN said that after reviewing its relationship with the NCEF, “we came to a firm resolution that our dealings with your organisation should come to an end forthwith”.

CAN said there was no doubt that the NCEF was made up of several very highly respected elders with amiable pedigree.

However, it noted that when the right people consistently feed and act upon misinformation, they are bound to be counterproductive.

CAN letter reads: “We recalled that by the authorisation of CAN NEC, the then President, Pastor Ayo Oristejafor, inaugurated the NCEF on Thursday, January 15, 2015, with the aim of coming together to promote the cause of the Christian Faith in Nigeria through useful collaborative efforts.

“However, it has become clear to us that the exact opposite of our expectations in inaugurating your group is the current experience we are having with you.

“In view of the above, CAN NEC hereby informs you that our collaboration with your group is officially dissolved and all dealings with you as a body, are hereby discontinued. This decision is premised upon the authority by which you were inaugurated”.