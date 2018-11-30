Akwa Ibom Hosts 26th NMMA

Akwa Ibom State is set to host the 26th Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA), an annual event which celebrates Nigerian media practitioners and institution in grand style.

The grand annual medial excellence programme will hold from December 13 to 16, 2018.

According to a statement by the General Administrator, NMMA, Tosan Ayo-Faluyi, the hosting of the NMMA annual event across the country provides a special forum for the media practitioners and leaders to meet with members of the society across various zones of Nigeria.

This he said would help to foster closer media understanding, recognition and interaction not only among media people but very much also with the people of the state and zone directly, making for the appreciation of their unique cultural heritage and economic potential.

As part of the activities lined up for the 2018 Awards, is formal investiture of President Muhammadu Buhari, as Grand Patron of the NMMA. The “Numero Uno Man of the Media” conferment is in line with the provisions of the NMMA since inception. The formal investiture of the president in this regard has been rescheduled for an auspicious date that shall be announced accordingly.

Also, the guests at the three-day Grand wards programme will include about 150 Awards nominees, 50 Media Leaders and about 100 Special guests from the public and private sectors of Akwa-Ibom state and from across the nation.

The Grand Awards presentation ceremony will feature, among others, NMMA Trustees Awards to three eminent National Leaders while three Media Leaders who have contributed immensely to media excellence shall also be honoured at the ceremony.

Other activities for the event shall include sectoral programmes involving key Media and Akwa Ibom State executives; a Media Leaders Roundtable on topical subjects of national interest; a tour of the three Senatorial Districts of the state by media executives and guests; the Media Heroes and Icons Night of Tributes.

The three day fiesta will be rounded off with grand awards Presentation Ceremony, a fitting climax to the various interactive and networking programmes that usually stand out the annual NMMA