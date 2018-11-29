Akinlade, Amosun’s Guber Choice, Dumps APC

* Two more join SDP, another joins PDP

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Barely 72 hours to the December 1 deadline set for the submission of governorship candidates’ substitution by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the preferred candidate of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State for the election, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, Thursday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

As a serving member of the House of Representatives, the letter of Akinlade’s decision to dump the ruling party was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Yakubu Dogara during plenary.

Amosun has lost out in the bid to have his preferred aspirant, Akinlade, emerge as the state’s governorship candidate.

Dogara also announced the other defectors — Hon. Rabiu Kaugama (Jigawa) who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Hon. Mohammed Ajanah (Kogi) who left APC to PDP; and Hon. Salisu Koko (Kebbi) who preferred SDP to his former party, APC.

The lawmakers attributed their defections to impurities and undemocratic tendencies in their various parties.