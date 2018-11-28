Tight Security as Buhari Visits Maiduguri

Security has been beefed up in Maiduguri and environs as President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit the town to declare open the Fourth Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference.

This is the first time the president will be gracing the quarterly Chief of Army Staff conference since he assumed office.

The quarterly conference is used to review army’s activities, including operations and exercises with a view to improve on them.

The president is also expected to use the occasion to address troops on the frontline in the North-east and assured the people of the region of his administration’s determination to prosecute the counter insurgency to its logical conclusion.

The president’s expected visit is being interpreted as meal booster for officers and soldiers in the aftermath of the killing of a number of soldiers at Metele in Northern Borno by the Boko Haram terrorists group. (NAN)