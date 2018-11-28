PDP Senator Defects to APC

Senate Probes NPA’s N177bn operating surplus

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Joshua Lidani, representing Gombe South, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

Lidani’s defection was announced at Wednesday’s plenary by Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who congratulated his colleague for the bold move.

This was coming just as the Senate also at plenary mandated its committee on Marine Transport headed by Senator Sani Yerima, ( Zamfara South) to probe the alleged N177 billion operating surplus of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA and report back to the upper legislative chamber within three days.

This was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Senator Mohammed Hassan (Zamfara North) that NPA was operating a N177 billion surplus that needed to be investigated.

Details later…