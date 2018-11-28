Oyetola Sworn in as Osun Governor

• Promises prompt payment of salary, 30,000 jobs

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The inauguration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State took place yesterday as oath of office was administered to him by the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The Deputy Governor, Mr. Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, also took his own oath of office.

Speaking after taking the oath, Oyetola promised to ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries and the creation of 30,000 jobs for the unemployed youths in the first quarter of his administration.

The governor, who was elated, also vowed to follow the legacies of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bisi Akande and the immediate past Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, for their enduring legacies.

Speaking further, Oyetola equally promised to urgently put in place economic submit for an all-round development in the state.

He opined that for the state to be economically stable, he would encourage total industralisation and agricultural development

Oyetola also promised that he would build on the progress already achieved by doing so on the farms, in industries, villages, schools, persons, until everyone in this state feels the beneficial influence of progressive good governance in their lives.

He also remarked that “he will become the defining hallmark of intervention in governance in the next four years through social partnership between government and the people based on the execution of a social contract.”

According to him, “We will combine the sagacity of Awolowo, the vision of Bola Ige, the wisdom of Akande, the dexterity of Bola Tinubu and the innovative capacity of Aregbesola to make our state even greater.”

Continuing, he said: “We will ensure that workers’ salaries are paid promptly bearing in mind the financial inflow of the state. We shall also resolutely defend, extend and prioritise the welfare of workers and pensioners.

“To reposition the economy of our great state, we shall organise the Osun Economic Summit within the first quarter of our first year in office. The multi-stage, multi-stakeholder summit will dissect and recommend strategies which will drive meaningful youth employment, enhance food security, agricultural development, activate mining prospects and boost tourism potential of this state. We will also showcase Osun State as a strategic location for industrialisation.”

Oyetola further stressed that he would develop the free trade zone while strengthening Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as a way to enhance their productive capacity to generate jobs and create wealth.

To further boost the local economy and increase the revenue base, the governor said he shall make the state a cultural destination and a tourism enterprise zone in the Southwest region.

He equally promised to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state in ways that do not bring additional burden to the people. “We will make health and education more accessible. Employment opportunities will be created through industrialisation and expansion of agricultural activities through appropriate incentives,” he added.

Oyetola said the administration would also promote equitable and value-based developmental education that emphasizes competence and character as reflected in the principle and philosophy of Omoluabi.

He pledged to sustain the massive investment in school infrastructure development. In his remarks, the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, commended the peaceful handing over and thank the people of the state for allowing peace to reign.

He then called for good governance which he described as the bed of development.

In his message, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Senator Bola Tinubu, commended Aregbesola for a job well done, adding that he ran a progressive government.