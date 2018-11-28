Edwin Clark Varsity to Lead in Environmental Research, Says VC

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Vice-Chancellor, Edwin Clark University (ECU), Kiagbodo, Delta State, Prof Timothy Olagbemiro has said the university would be one of the leading institutions in environmental research in the country.

The VC, who said this during a press conference at the university, added that with the rate of environmental pollution in the Niger Delta region, the institution will be a reference point in environmental remediation.

He regretted that the Niger Delta region, in spite of being the goose that lays the golden egg in the country, has been neglected by successive governments, describing the region as the poorest in the country with all its lands polluted as a result of oil exploration and exploitation.

According to him, the institution will lead other universities in the country to solve and remediate the Niger Delta environment and bring it back to its past glory of being one of the most fertile land in the world.

Olagbemiro described the institution as one of the fastest growing private universities in the country that has all its courses accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC). He disclosed that ECU is currently running four faculties: Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Social and Management Sciences, Faculty of Science and Faculty of Law.

He added that the NUC had carried out accreditation for 14 programmes of the institution, which were due in May/June 2018, and granted the university full accreditation for all of them with scores ranging from 79 per cent to 98 per cent.

“With this success story, ECU is poised to do more by ensuring that it offers the best academic standard in every serene, conducive and safe environment for learning.”

On international collaboration and partnership, Olagbemiro said the university is “fully aware of the importance, advantages and gains of global recognition and interaction, thus it has entered into partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

“Today, ECU is in partnership with Coventry University, United Kingdom, Chicago State University, USA and Reinhardt University, Waleska, Georgia, USA.”

He added that the partnership with the foreign universities involves students’ exchange programmes, saying, “no doubt this initiative will expose Nigerian students who will pass through ECU to the world, and will also enable foreign students to come to Nigeria. Non-African students will have first-hand knowledge of Nigeria as a country and Africa as a continent other than what their country’s media and literature teach them about Africa.”

The VC said apart from running four faculties with 25

fully accredited programmes, the institution also runs a one-year foundation programme that enables students who successfully complete the programme to be admitted into 200 level (direct entry).

“For a university that is just three years old and going to its fourth year, ECU with all modesty, has done well and all glory must be given to Almighty God.”

He said the university, located in the serene town of Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, has a conducive learning environment and is easily accessible, adding that ECU also has seasoned administrators that are experienced in university administration.

“ECU is fully residential; all our students live on campus in a well-spaced and conducive hostel accommodation. Like the saying goes, graduating students of a university should be found worthy in character and learning. ECU ensures that the students are well catered for to ensure tested academic and moral rectitude,” Olagbemiro said.