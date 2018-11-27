Pinnick Hails Zenith Bank for AFCON 2019 Ticket

The NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, has hailed Zenith Bank Plc. for its support towards the qualification of the Super Eagles for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for Cameroon.

Pinnick made the remarks at the weekend when he visited the Head Office of the bank.

While presenting an autographed jersey of the Super Eagles to the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Peter Amangbo, as a thank you gesture from all the players for the bank’s support towards the team’s qualification for the 2019 AFCON, Pinnick thanked the bank for its continuous support towards the development of football and sports in general in the country.

He noted that the story may have been different if not for the bank’s contributions and support, which was no doubt very vital to the recent qualification of the Super Eagles for the 2019 AFCON Championship.

While responding, Amangbo reaffirmed the commitment of the bank towards supporting all the national football teams, and promised to continue to fulfill its part of the partnership with a view to ensuring that Nigerian national football teams take their pride of place in global football.