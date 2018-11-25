Authentic Thai Cuisine as Eko Hotel Launches My Thai

Demola Ojo

Despite its leading status in the hospitality and conferencing sector in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Eko Hotels & Suites continually reinvents itself by offering new products and services to its guests.

Among its new offerings is the newly-opened My Thai restaurant, which adds an authentic Thai option to the hotel’s array of restaurants which include Italian, Mexican, Chinese and a fusion of French and Japanese.

In its quest to offer guests the best, the Lagos-based hotel has spared no expense in bringing in a very experienced Thai chef to ensure diners get an authentic experience.

My Thai recently hosted business moguls, celebrities and select media executives to an exclusive experiential dinner as Chef Sivanart Wiphaphakanan whipped out different dishes to their delight.

The menu included lemongrass coconut chicken soup, green curry chicken with chili basil/cream yellow curry sauce, fried rice, noodles, prawns and roasted peanut, as well as tasty desserts.

Starting from Thailand, Chef Sivanart’s skills have seen her transverse continents, delighting the palates of appreciative connoisseurs.

Dating back to the 1990s, she has honed her skills at Kempenski in Thailand, Banyan Tree Bintan in Indonesia and Le Meridien Fujairah in the UAE among others.

She revealed that while some components like vegetables are procured locally, a large chunk of the products and spices are sourced from Thailand to ensure authenticity.

According to Eko Hotel’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Mrs. Iyadunni Gbadebo, the addition of My Thai was necessitated by the commitment to surpass the expectations of guests, most especially international business travellers who crave authentic Thai dishes.

The food at My Thai is complemented by tasty decor and lighting, and a bar for those who would like to enjoy a wide selection of drinks to a backdrop of great music.