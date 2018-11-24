Reappraising Ugwuanyi’s Giant Strides in Enugu

By Louis Amoke

For a better appreciation of the good works of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State, it will be rational to assess its stewardship from the standpoint of the nation’s economic adversities when the governor took over the mantle of leadership in May 29, 2015.

When the governor assumed office, the country was in recession and confronted with various degrees of economic challenges as a result of drastic drop in the crude oil prices which adversely affected the state’s allocations from the federation account.

This recurring decimal of paucity of funds, coupled with the inherited debt profile and other huge wage bills to be serviced, no doubt posed a serious threat to the speedy actualization of the government’s well-thought-out vision for the people of the state as contained in its four-point agenda.

Enugu State was among the worst hit, considering that it is third from the bottom of the revenue allocation chart from the federation account and predominantly a civil service state with high expectations for socio-economic expansion borne out of its enviable status as the historical capital of the Eastern region, old Anambra State, old Enugu State and capital of the present Enugu State.

The situation was really a source of worry to the extent that the immediate past governor of the state, His Excellency, Sullivan Chime, during the thanksgiving Mass to commemorate the end of his administration acknowledged that Enugu’s purse was growing leaner as federal allocations dwindled to an all-time low.

The nation’s economic challenges then was so bad that 27 states, Enugu State excluded, could not pay workers’ salaries, not to talk of embarking on capital projects. The era of sharing of excess crude oil funds which enabled past governments at the state and local government levels to execute sundry capital projects became a thing of the past as the governors resorted to bailout funds from the federal government to enable them to meet up the basic pressing needs of paying workers’ salaries and execution of projects, among others.

They were consequently tagged “bailout governors” and the burning question then was “is this the best time to be a governor?”

But, Gov. Ugwuanyi in his wisdom, sheer dexterity and passion for wellbeing