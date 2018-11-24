Nigerian Named in CONCACAF Best X1

United States U-20 international of Nigerian descent, Ayo Akinola has been recognisedfor his outstanding performance in the recently concluded CONCACAF U-20 Championship after he was included in the Team of the Tournament.

The Toronto FC winger helped the United States to successfully defend their title and qualify for next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

CONCACAF’s technical study group has selected the top eleven players in each position, with Akinola picked as the number one right winger in a 4-3-3 formation.

The 18-year-old appeared in all the eight games contested by the United States during the three-week tournament, scoring an impressive seven goals and providing one assist.

Akinola was among the eight United States players named in the Best XI selection. Last season, he signed a Homegrown contract with Toronto FC and played four games for the Canadian club in Major League Soccer.