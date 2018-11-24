Moet & Chandon “Must Be” Secret Location Garden Party

by Azuka Ogujiuba

Luxurious champagne brand Moët & Chandon is known to constantly create moments of celebration and jollification, and the highly anticipated Moët Garden Party that held at a very secret location in Banana Island was no different.

Seventy-five exclusively invited guests converged at a specified location last Sunday, November 18 and at 1:00 pm, were chauffeured to the much awaited secret spot.

It was indeed a pleasant surprise as guests arrived the secret location specially tailored for the purpose and the moment. The indoor constructed garden was tastefully put together and had a jungle-feel ambience to it to celebrate the launch of the Limited Edition Nectar Imperial “Urban Jungle” bottle. Different shades of green could be spotted all around the room, giving it the perfect Garden Party feel as intended.

“Our sole aim was to introduce our new campaign #MUSTBEMOET and debut the limited edition Nectar Imperial Urban Jungle bottle whilst reminding consumers why it must be Moët & Chandon for life’s celebratory moments”, said Brand Manager, Champagnes, Moët Hennessy, Elizabeth Oputa.

The room was filled with socialites and society influencers including Waje, Seyi Shay, Ini Dima-Okojie, Yagazie, Denola Grey, Elohor Isiohor, Ufoma McDermott, Mimi Onalaja Jimmie, Abimbola Craig, Lily Afegbai, Jane Michael Ekanem, Sisiano Paolo, Nancy Isime and many more, who enjoyed the mouthwatering five-course meal carefully curated by Chef Daniel. Each course was paired with a Moët & Chandon variety to pair with, and the Nectar Imperial Urban Jungle bottle was officially launched by being paired with the Deconstructed Crumble and Victorian Angel Cake.

While the guests were having a great time, their attention was shifted to the large display screen in the room as the campaign video for #MustBeMoet played. That moment further emphasised the role of Moet & Chandon as the champagne of celebrations! Whether you just had a baby or you just closed the biggest deal of your career or even the first landing on the moon, it confirms that once there is a need to rejoice, it #MustBeMoet.

Merriments continued in the patio where an array of games were prepared for the guests, including a foosball table, mini golf, X and Os, Jenga & more, all life-sized. There was a lot of mingling, networking, dancing, photo-ops.

It was surely a perfect #MoetMoment!

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon contributed to introduce champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity.

Moët & Chandon celebrates the thrill of living. With a bottle of its champagne opened every second around the globe, Moët & Chandon knows that every second is an experience, and every experience is a #MoetMoment to live now.