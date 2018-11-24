Helen Couture Launches Luxury Flagship Store with Impressive Party

On Friday, November 9th 2018, luxury brand, Helen Couture celebrated the launch of its new flagship store in Lagos at 100a, Illupeju Street, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. The fashion brand debuted its exclusive collection of luxury bridal, bespoke and ready-to-wear pieces.

These uniquely tailored pieces were complemented by the beautiful aesthetics of the atelier which perfectly eluded sophisticated, exquisite and timeless fashion in line with the theme of the event. Each design was displayed on mannequins strategically placed in versatile positions where guests could admire and appreciate every detail of the flawless outfits. The illumination and radiance reflected coupled with the vibrant colours of the dresses, created a picturesque backdrop for guests to take beautiful pictures. Particularly stealing the show was the Glory dress; an ivory coloured bridal-inspired work-of-art perfectly hand-crafted and beaded with authentic pearls and feathers.

At the event, creative director and founder of Helen Couture, Helen Chukwu, raved about the collection saying “I’m super excited that everyone can finally get to see and appreciate these pieces. A lot of hard-work, time and resources have been accumulated to bring this collection to fruition. Helen Couture isn’t just any fashion brand, we are dedicated to making every woman feel special and stand out in our pieces. We provide a diverse range of styles for the modern woman with style”

The upscale event attracted big-wigs in the Nigerian fashion and lifestyle scene, celebrities and personalities from different works of life who came to oke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, Dj Obi, , L.A.X, Denola Grey, Swanky Jerry and many more.

A reception followed the main event were guests were treated to an unlimited supply of refreshments. G.H Mumm had guests relishing their glasses of champagne with other guests having the option of infusing Martell cognac into their cocktails as they connected with friends, networked and enjoyed great music.

Helen Chukwu is the founder & Creative Director of Helen Couture which launched in the UK in 2011 and has an outlet in Dubai, Los Angles and now Lagos. She has worked with Dubai’s big Fashion House, and with renowned Nigerian fashion designer like Lanre Da Silva-Ajayi. Helen draws inspiration for her design from all her travels and experiences. With her having so much experience/success under her belt.