Honeywell, FRSC Task Motorists on Safety

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has rolled out safety campaign aimed at reducing accident on the roads as the yuletide season approaches.

Officials of both organisations thursday took safety campaign to Maza-maza, along the Badagry Express Road, Lagos, where drivers were enlightened on safe driving culture especially on the need to drive safely into the new year.

This was in continuation of safety campaign by both organisations which earlier kicked off at Owena Park, Ojota.

Tagged “Safe driving, safe arrival”, the initiative, according to Managing Director, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, was to create awareness among road users especially as the festive season approaches, to be very careful and mindful of other commuters on the road.

Jaiyeola, represented by Head, Innovation and Corporate Communication, Mr Lanre Da-Silva said: “We always partner with FRSC to ensure that people are safe at all times especially during the yuletide, to observe all the safety procedures required at this time.”

Addressing a large number of commercial transporters, the Representative of Lagos State Sector Commander, Mr. Joseph Ojerinde, assured that the commission has put in place measures that will reduce rate of crashes on the roads as well as improved response time.

Ojerinde, flanked by representatives of sister security agencies, advised motorists to avoid vices like drunk driven, over speeding and disregard to general safety rules, saying safe driving will lead to safe arrival.