APC, Buhari Campaign Organisation Didn’t Plagiarise Logo, Keyamo Insists

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has maintained that it is not guilty of plagiarism in its ‘Next Level’ campaign logo.

There has been an allegation that the APC new campaign logo launched last weekend with funfair was a plagiarised version of Rex Institute’s education programme logo.

The ruling party has been criticised by the opposition, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which accused the APC of being culpable.

However, the APC Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed the allegation, describing it as “useless, nonsensical and of no consequence.”

Speaking with THISDAY Thursday on the telephone, the spokesman of the Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, said there is no similarity whatsoever in the logo as it was being alleged.

He said: “It is not an issue worth responding to. It is very nonsensical. We have released our campaign brochure and showed the world our brochure with the logo on it which has nothing to do with any American institute whatever.

“The arrow comes from the X not from the V, whereas in the American brochure, the arrow came from the V. So there is no similarity in colour, design or anything at all.”

Keyamo said as far as the campaign council is concerned, it is responsible for what it does, adding that any other thing done by various groups working on their own cannot be attributed to the APC.

He chided those he accused of being behind the allegation, especially the PDP, of engaging in frivolity and trivialising the essence of the campaign which is to raise issues pertaining the progress and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Keyamo had while defending the APC and Buhari over the issue in a television programme Thursday alleged that the supporters of the PDP were responsible for the ‘pseudo’ logo circulated on social media