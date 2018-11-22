Two APC Federal Lawmakers Abandon Party

Two members of the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wednesday announced their defection from the party.

The two lawmakers, Babatunde Kolawole who represents Akoko North East/West federal constituency of Ondo State and Mukaila Kazzim representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda federal constituency of Ogun State, made their resignations known in separate letters to the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara.

Dogara read the letters at plenary wednesday.

While Kolawole announced his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his counterpart, Kazzim, did not state the party he was defecting to.

In the letters, both lawmakers pointed to irreconcilable issues affecting the APC from its primaries as part of the reasons for their defection.Kazzim stated that ‘god-fatherism’ played a vital role in who emerges as candidates to represent the party in the 2019 general election. He added that it was not only undemocratic, but also goes against relevant sections of the constitution.

The House had in the last one month witnessed several defections after dozens of members, mostly from the ruling APC, defected to other parties in August.