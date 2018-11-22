Leaders Honour Jonathan at Book Launch (Photos)

R –L: Former President of Republic of Benin, Mr. Boni Yayi; former President Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience, at the public presentation of “My Transition Hours” held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja... Tuesday Godwin Omoigui
Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday marked his 61st birthday with a book launch at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’, written by the former President, gives an insight into the 2015 presidential election and is also a reflection on some key decisions taken by Jonathan during his administration.
The event was attended by three past Nigerian heads of state, former presidents of Ghana, Sierra Leone and Republic of Benin, and Nigerian political leaders across parties.
Here are some of the images of the event.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the public presentation of “My Transition Hours” held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja… Tuesday Godwin Omoigui
Former Vice President and candidate of the PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, at the public presentation of “My Transition Hours” held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja… Tuesday Godwin Omoigui
, L-R , Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Mr. Boss Mustapha , the Obi of Onitsha , HRM , Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Former Head of state , General Yakubu Gowon ; former Nigeria President , General Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Ghana President , John Mahama at the public presentation of MY TRANSITION HOURS held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel (20TH. NOV. 2018). GODWIN OMOIGUI.
, R -L , Former President of Benin Republic , Mr. Boni Yayi ; former Nigeria President , Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and his wif , Patience at the public presentation of MY TRANSITION HOURS held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel (20TH. NOV. 2018). GODWIN OMOIGUI.
L R , former Nigeria President , Dr. Goodluck Jonathan ; Former President of Benin Republic , Mr. Boni Yayi and former President of Sierre Loene, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma at the public presentation of MY TRANSITION HOURS held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, NOV. 2018). GODWIN OMOIGUI.
L –R: Former Head of State , General Yakubu Gowon; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Ghanaian President, John Mahama; former President Goodluck Jonathan; former President of Republic of Benin, Mr. Boni Yayi; and former President of Sierre Loene, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma, at the public presentation of “My Transition Hours” held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja… Tuesday Godwin Omoigui
L -R , Former Head of state , General Yakubu Gowon , Former Ghanaian President, John Mahama ; Former Nigerian President , Goodluck Jonathan ; Former President of Benin Republic , Mr. Boni Yayi and former President of Sierre Loene, Mr. Ernest Bai Koroma at the public presentation of MY TRANSITION HOURS held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, (20TH. NOV. 2018). GODWIN OMOIGUI.