Leaders Honour Jonathan at Book Launch (Photos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan Tuesday marked his 61st birthday with a book launch at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The book titled ‘My Transition Hours’, written by the former President, gives an insight into the 2015 presidential election and is also a reflection on some key decisions taken by Jonathan during his administration.

The event was attended by three past Nigerian heads of state, former presidents of Ghana, Sierra Leone and Republic of Benin, and Nigerian political leaders across parties.

Here are some of the images of the event.