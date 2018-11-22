Guinness, FRSC Kick off 2018 Ember Months Safety Campaign

Jonathan Eze

Guinness Nigeria Plc.in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday, flagged off the “Ember months” Responsible Drinking Awareness Campaign; a special road safety programme to curb recklessness on the roads during the last quarter of the year through to the Christmas-New year festive season.

Both organisations have consolidated this partnership over the years, culminating in the yearly “Ember Months” programme, during which motorists and the public in general are enlightened about the dangers of drink-driving, especially during the last quarter of the year (Ember Months) when celebrations, festivities and human and vehicular traffic tend to be at their peak. Guinness also donated Breathalyser kits, a device to test if motorists are driving under the influence of alcohol, to FRSC at the event.

The flag-off ceremony, which took place at Ramat Park in Benin, Edo State was attended by Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the FRSC Zonal Commander, Kehinde Adeleye, officers and men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Guinness Benin Leadership Team and the members of the press.

During the event, Everest Oghonim, Packaging Manager, Guinness Nigeria Plc. said that “Guinness Nigeria Plc, is the only truly Total Beverage Alcohol Company in Nigeria that has maintained its leadership position in creating awareness about responsible drinking through various programmes and partnerships with different stakeholder groups; customers, consumers and employees.”

He further said that, “Guinness Nigeria has partnered with the FRSC since 2004 when the first awareness programme on responsible drinking was organised and both organisations have continued to strengthen this relationship by jointly hosting the annual “Ember Months” programme during which motorists and the public are educated about the consequences of drink-driving.”

As part of the event in Benin, members of the audience were urged to make a firm commitment to never drink and drive by signing the #JoinThePact wall. Join the Pact is a global initiative by Diageo that was launched in Nigeria in December 2017 for people to commit to never drink and drive. Together with Diageo, Guinness Nigeria hopes to collect 50 million signatures by 2025.

FRSC Zonal Commander, Kehinde Adeleye, commended Guinness Nigeria Plc. for donating the Breathalyser kits and the giant strides taken in the past fourteen years to create awareness about responsible drinking and safety on the roads especially during the ember season.

He reiterated that the partnership with Guinness Nigeria on the Responsible Drinking Awareness Campaign is proof that road safety is a shared responsibility.

The ember months introduce the end of the year’s festivities and Guinness Nigeria Plc with the Responsible Drinking Awareness Campaign encourages their esteemed customers and the general public not to drink and drive while having fun during the period.