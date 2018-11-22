Again, Two APC House of Reps Members Dump Party

Two members of the All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Abu, representing Lavun/Mokwa/Idati federal constituency of Niger State, and Hon. Olemija Stephen, representing Akoko North-East/West of Ondo State, have dumped the ruling party.

Their defection, coming barely 24 hours after two other members of the party in the lower chamber dumped APC, was announced by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, during plenary on Thursday.

While Abu defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olemija joined the Action Alliance (AA).

The two lawmakers attributed their exit from the party to the recently held primaries.

Details later…