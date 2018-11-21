DSS Arrests Boko Haram’s Medic, Gun-running Syndicate

By Alex Enumah in Abuja
The Department of State Services (DSS) Wednesday said it has arrested one Yusuf Salisu (aka Bala), a medic for kidnappers and the Boko Haram Sect.
The agency, in a statement, said the suspect was apprehended by a DSS-Military Joint Operation Team on November 9, 2018, at Sabon Birni Village, Igabi Local Government, Kaduna State.
The statement signed by the spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, also claimed to have arrested a notorious kidnapper, Muhammad Musa (aka ZARA), who operates around the Mararaban-Jos area, also in the same council.
Musa was arrested on November 7, 2018, while perfecting plans to kidnap a lawmaker and a prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano States respectively.
“On 9th November, 2018, at Sabon Birni Village, Igabi LGA, Kaduna State, a DSS-Military Joint Operation Team apprehended Yusuf SALISU (aka BALA), a medic for kidnappers and the Boko Haram Sect. Until his arrest, suspect operated a medicine store and regularly treated wounded kidnappers or their victims. He is also linked with thirteen (13) high profile Boko Haram Commanders already on the wanted list of security agencies.
“On 7th November, 2018, at Mararaban-Jos, also in Igabi LGA, another notorious kidnapper, Muhammad MUSA (aka ZARA) was arrested while perfecting plans to kidnap a lawmaker and a prominent personality in Kaduna and Kano States respectively,” it said.
Afunanya, while recalling that a suspected gunrunner, Dare Okunwola (aka BODA), was earlier arrested by the joint team in Jos, said his associates who include Kim Dung (a local AK-47 rifle fabricator), Hubert Akubulo (aka Okafor), Chidi Ezubebem Stanley and Elochukwu Chidiebere OGUABIA have also been arrested.
He however disclosed that one Umar Nuhu, a member of ISWA and a close associate of Liman Maitukwane (the current leader of Ansaru Group) was arrested by the joint team on November 13, 2018, at Rafin-Guza, Kaduna State.
“This group is responsible for the several attacks on military bases in the North-east. Similarly, on 14th November, 2018, at Gayawa, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, the Service apprehended Jafar Umar, a suspected member of the Boko Haram sect.
“In another operation on 16th November, 2018, Shuaibu Shehu, a kidnap kingpin and cattle rustler was arrested at Gumel, Jigawa State while on transit. Items recovered from him were one (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) locally made pistol, two (2) military uniforms, sixty-four (64) cows, four (4) donkeys and some rams. Other members of his gang were also arrested and they include: Abdulkarim Dauda, Adamu Usaini, Umar Adamu, Usaini Shede from whom locally made pistols and two (2) machetes were recovered during a search.
“On 15th November, 2018 at Fulani settlement, Zango Village, Lokoja, a suspected kidnapper, Ibrahim Muhammadu, who has carried out several kidnap operations in Kogi State was arrested. His latest victim was a nine (9) year old boy, Beddi Muhammadu earlier kidnapped on 4th November, 2018,” he said.
The DSS spokesperson noted that the arrest of the suspects further signifies major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and terrorism, adding that the agency would do everything to sustain efforts aimed at ridding the country of all forms of criminality.
He however extended gratitude to sister agencies whose unrelenting efforts he said, guaranteed these successes.