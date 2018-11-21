DSS Arrests Boko Haram’s Medic, Gun-running Syndicate

He however disclosed that one Umar Nuhu, a member of ISWA and a close associate of Liman Maitukwane (the current leader of Ansaru Group) was arrested by the joint team on November 13, 2018, at Rafin-Guza, Kaduna State.

“This group is responsible for the several attacks on military bases in the North-east. Similarly, on 14th November, 2018, at Gayawa, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, the Service apprehended Jafar Umar, a suspected member of the Boko Haram sect.

“In another operation on 16th November, 2018, Shuaibu Shehu, a kidnap kingpin and cattle rustler was arrested at Gumel, Jigawa State while on transit. Items recovered from him were one (1) AK-47 rifle, one (1) locally made pistol, two (2) military uniforms, sixty-four (64) cows, four (4) donkeys and some rams. Other members of his gang were also arrested and they include: Abdulkarim Dauda, Adamu Usaini, Umar Adamu, Usaini Shede from whom locally made pistols and two (2) machetes were recovered during a search.

“On 15th November, 2018 at Fulani settlement, Zango Village, Lokoja, a suspected kidnapper, Ibrahim Muhammadu, who has carried out several kidnap operations in Kogi State was arrested. His latest victim was a nine (9) year old boy, Beddi Muhammadu earlier kidnapped on 4th November, 2018,” he said.

The DSS spokesperson noted that the arrest of the suspects further signifies major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and terrorism, adding that the agency would do everything to sustain efforts aimed at ridding the country of all forms of criminality.