2019: Youths Admonished to Shun Thuggery, Drug Abuse

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard bearer for Katsina Central Senatorial Zone, Hajiya Bilkisu Hamisu Dan-lawal, has advised youths in the state to shun all forms of violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections and avoid thuggery and drug abuse.

She gave the advice while addressing PDP supporters under the auspices of Dan-lawal Grassroot Youths Mobilisers at her residence in Katsina, the state capital on Monday evening.

The wife of the PDP candidate called for more political tolerance and understanding among party faithful, saying, “PDP remained the only political party that ensure good democratic governance”.

While urging party supporters to maintain law and order during campaigns, Mrs. Dan-lawal, said her husband if voted into power, he would initiate peoples-oriented programmes aimed at improving the living standards of the constituents.

She however, called on the party supporters to obtain their permanent voter cards for full participation in the electoral process come 2019.

She added, “I am calling on PDP supporters who registered for PVCs to go and collect them to enable them to vote in 2019”.

She applauded the group for what she described as political maturity and called on them to embark on house-to-house campaign to ensure total vote for her husband and other PDP candidates.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman of the group, Aminu Habibu, appealed to youths to engage in small scale businesses for a better future.

He called on people of Katsina central senatorial zone to vote for Dan-Lawan for a better representation in the coming 2019 general election.