2019: UPP Adopts Buhari as Presidential Candidate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has formally endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The party, which had earlier said it would be fielding a candidate for next year’s presidential election, said yesterday that after evaluation of all options, its National Working Committee (NWC) has decided to endorse President Buhari as the presidential candidate in 2019.

While making the decision of his party known to journalists in Abuja, the National Chairman of UPP, Chekwas Okorie, said the party considered a number of yardsticks, including President Buhari’s sincerity, uprightness and credibility before arriving at its decision.

“After a painstaking evaluation of all the options and in consideration of the sincerity, uprightness and credibility of President Buhari, which he has brought to bear in his approach to governance for the past three and half years, the NWC of the party acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee after extensive consultations with all stakeholders in the party wish to announce to the Nigerian public that Preside nt Buhari has been endorsed and adopted as our presidential candidate for the 2019 president election, “ he

