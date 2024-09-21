Stephoo Celebrates Successful Launch of New EP

Rising Afrobeat sensation Stephoo has successfully launched his highly anticipated EP titled ‘Stephoo’ on September 20, 2024.

The six-track EP, which features hit singles such as Hustle, Bora Bora, Better Days, Smile, Feeling Good, and the 2023 release Soja, was unveiled to widespread excitement from fans and the music industry.

The launch event, held virtually and across social media platforms, included the premiere of the much-awaited music video for Soja, a song that has already cemented its place as an anthem of resilience. Known for his previous hit singles Ballin’ and Soja, Stephoo’s latest project further confirms his signature blend of Afrobeat rhythms and modern pop influences, with many tracks on the EP already gaining traction on various streaming platforms.

Just like his earlier releases, the songs in the “Stephoo” EP continue to echo the spirit of Nigeria’s vibrant youth, with their messages of hustle, love, and perseverance. Tracks like Better Days and Smile resonate not only with young listeners but with audiences of all age groups, affirming Stephoo’s wide-reaching appeal.

In a heartfelt message during the launch, Stephoo expressed his excitement and relief at the EP’s reception, addressing fans and media alike.

“This EP is a reflection of love, transition, and the everyday journeys of life. It’s a celebration of compassion, overcoming struggles, and finding joy even in difficult moments. For everyone who has faced challenges but continues to expect better days, this EP is for you,” Stephoo said.

The talented artist also took a moment to apologise for the delay in releasing both the EP and the Soja visuals, explaining that his academic commitments had caused a setback.

“I got caught up with my final year exams and graduation, and my parents insisted I focus on finishing strong academically. But I’m back now, no more restrictions. I’m ready to take things to the next level,” he added.

Produced by a talented team, including ShamBee Puzzle, SC Beats, and GHS Beats, and mixed and mastered by Marc ‘W3BZ’ Weber and Michael Synx, the EP reflects Stephoo’s commitment to creating quality music. All tracks were recorded at Silos Studio Sounds, adding a polished and professional touch to the entire project. With its dynamic beats and infectious rhythms, the EP is poised to become a staple in clubs and radio stations across Nigeria and beyond.

The Stephoo EP launch was met with positive reviews from fans and critics alike, who praised the EP’s deep lyrical content and vibrant sound. The visuals for Soja are also generating buzz, with fans eagerly discussing the powerful imagery and narrative.

As the momentum behind the ‘Stephoo’ EP continues to build, Stephoo remains focused on delivering more performances and promoting the project across Nigeria, Africa, and international markets. With his fresh sound and clear message of hope and determination, Stephoo is ready to make his mark on the global Afrobeat scene.