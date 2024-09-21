  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Ahead of Album Launch, Wizkid Releases Video Teaser

Life & Style | 1 hour ago

Tosin Clegg

A few days ago, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid released a video teaser of a single off his highly anticipated album, Morayo. It features American R&B Singer, Brent Faiyaz who adds an exciting collaboration to the project. Due to how personal this album is to the superstar, this teaser serves as a template of what is to be expected from the entire board of work which is now more than ever highly anticipated by fans. It is beyond dispute that Morayo is dear to the heart of Wizkid as the album carries a deep personal meaning for him. 

With the teaser delivering a top-notch entry into the ears of fans, it gives a glimpse of the album’s direction serving as a preview of what should be expected of the sound, style, theme, composition, and energy embedded in the entire project. With Brent Faiyaz voice already making fans drool, the body of work has further fueled excitement among fans who had been eagerly waiting for the official release of the album. 

Wizkid’s vocal delivery on the song is also intriguing and just as the title of the song, ‘Piece of My Heart,’ he is definitely up to do this and more. 

His decision to share the teaser at this moment demonstrates his confidence in the project as he hints that Morayo might showcase or represent a new chapter in his musical evolution. From how much publicity has gone into this, we can only but expect an album that is more introspective and emotionally charged. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.