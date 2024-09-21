Ahead of Album Launch, Wizkid Releases Video Teaser

Tosin Clegg

A few days ago, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid released a video teaser of a single off his highly anticipated album, Morayo. It features American R&B Singer, Brent Faiyaz who adds an exciting collaboration to the project. Due to how personal this album is to the superstar, this teaser serves as a template of what is to be expected from the entire board of work which is now more than ever highly anticipated by fans. It is beyond dispute that Morayo is dear to the heart of Wizkid as the album carries a deep personal meaning for him.

With the teaser delivering a top-notch entry into the ears of fans, it gives a glimpse of the album’s direction serving as a preview of what should be expected of the sound, style, theme, composition, and energy embedded in the entire project. With Brent Faiyaz voice already making fans drool, the body of work has further fueled excitement among fans who had been eagerly waiting for the official release of the album.

Wizkid’s vocal delivery on the song is also intriguing and just as the title of the song, ‘Piece of My Heart,’ he is definitely up to do this and more.

His decision to share the teaser at this moment demonstrates his confidence in the project as he hints that Morayo might showcase or represent a new chapter in his musical evolution. From how much publicity has gone into this, we can only but expect an album that is more introspective and emotionally charged.