New Dawn Births Between Basketmouth, AY

Tosin Clegg

How else would several years of feud between superstar comedians, Basketmouth and AY have come to an end without fanfare? Earlier this week, Basketmouth clocked 46 and as usual, posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page which drew a lot of comments and praises.

But sequel to this post he had stirred a commotion earlier when he had posted a “supposed wedding” invite which later turned out to be a campaign for a new movie he titled, ‘A Ghetto Love Story.’

Back to his birthday post, a particular comment stood out of other comments that flooded his page and that was from Ace Comedian, AY which he wrote: ‘Happy birthday my bro. I wish you a fantastic birthday filled with joy and laughter! May your hard work and dedication continue to pay off. May this year bring you new adventures, exciting opportunities, and all the success you deserve. Enjoy your special day to the fullest. Eze gburugburu 1 for a reason.’

This single comment drew significant attention to both comedians, especially delighting their fans, who were pleased to see signs of reconciliation after a long period of avoidance and silence between them. In the comment section, Yomi Casual, AY’s younger brother, made a special request. Nothing prepared anyone for this as both acts more or less gave everyone a ray of hope that regardless of how several things went down, they have both sought to bring any form of the issue to an end.

To complement the excitement, both acts went ahead to dialogue in a content that went viral almost immediately with almost a million views. The video features them in a dialogue about releasing movies and shows Basketmouth enquiring from AY on the key ingredients to making a movie a success.

Beyond doubts, AY has recorded several successful productions which have earned him a ground when it comes to film productions in Nigeria. One could take this content as a mild but intelligent way to promote their films as November 22nd 2024, would see Basketmouth debut with ‘A Ghetto Love Story,’ and December 20th, ‘The Waiter,’ is set to be released by AY.

Their joint collaborative effort to do something together has been welcomed and cheered by many who see this step as a long-awaited one. Also, it helps make an example of how regardless of differences, a compromise can help amend so much more and even serve as an encouragement to others.

Both heavyweights are now following each other back on Instagram, marking a significant gesture of reconciliation. This has sparked widespread acclaim, with comedians, actors, fans, and the broader community all expressing their approval and excitement. The positive reaction underscores the impact of reconciliation as it not only bridges a gap between the two figures but also fosters a sense of unity and renewed collaboration in the entertainment industry. The public’s ongoing praise highlights the importance of this reconciliation and its hopeful implications for future interactions and partnerships.