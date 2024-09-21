Kizz Daniel, Ayra Starr, Lead Coolwealth’s Award Nomination

Tosin Clegg

Since its inception, Coolwealth Award has played a prominent role in the acknowledgment and recognition of excellence in Africa’s music, football, films, entrepreneurship, and other slated categories through its awards. Recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in Nigeria, it has consistently honored outstanding achievements and contributions in these fields.

For the 8th edition, the organisers are excited to reveal a dynamic lineup of nominees who have made significant impacts in their respective careers and fields. This next edition as always, promises to be a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that defines different industries.

Kizz Daniel and Ayra Star have come to lead the award categories cutting across nominations under the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Chike, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Odumodublvck, Nasboi, and a few others also bagged nominations for other music categories reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of the awards. Other fields to be recognised involve football, Nollywood, and political excellence and there would be special recognitions given to individuals who have achieved remarkable success in their respective careers.

On January 5, 2025, guests can expect a star-studded evening filled with memorable performances, heartfelt speeches, and moments of triumph honoring the best of the best. Ahead of the awards organisers have released the nomination lists as voting is set to commence on the 1st of October 2024 as fans are encouraged to cast their votes for their favorite nominees by visiting the official website.