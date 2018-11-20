Four Killed in Ekiti Bank Robbery

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Three policemen and one other person were reportedly killed around 6p.m. yesterday at Ijero Ekiti, Ekiti State during a bank robbery that lasted for an hour.

The robbers were said to have shot the policemen and the three died on the spot.

THISDAY gathered that the armed robbers shot sporadically into the air, which made those at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and others within the vicinity to scamper for safety.

The armed robbers were said to have blown up the security door of the bank and before they went into the banking hall, where they carted away undisclosed amount of money .

“Immediately they got to the bank, they opened fire on the policemen on guard and killed three of them. They blew up the security door and entered and this shows that they must have carted away money,” an eye-witness told THISDAY

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPPRO) of Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the bandits cane to the bank with an ambulance carrying a large cache of weapons which they used to rob the bank.

The PPRO said those behind the robbery will be apprehended in due

course.