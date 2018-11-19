Court Orders Dasuki’s Trial in Absentia

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Monday held that it would go ahead with the trial of former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), whether he was present in court or not.

Dasuki, who is standing trial over allegations of illegal possession of firearms and money laundering, had last week vowed not to submit himself for trial any longer, following the refusal of the prosecutor to obey court orders regarding his bail.

In a letter presented to the court last Tuesday, through his counsel, he specifically requested that he be allowed to stop submitting himself for trial until the federal government obeys court orders regarding his bail.

He cited five court orders, including one by the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States, that had ordered his release but continued to be violated by the Federal Government.

The letter personally signed by Dasuki, was titled, ‘Unabated persecution of Col. Mohammed Sambo (retd) by the Federal Government of Nigeria.’

However, delivering ruling on the matter Monday, trial judge, Justice Mohammed, held that there were constitutional provisions that allow a criminal case to go on even if the defendant refuses to make himself available for trial.

He subsequently adjourned till December 11, for continuation of trial with or without the defendant in court.

Details later…