Winners Emerge in Indomie Fan Club Essay Competition

The Indomie Fan Club, IFC, essay writing competition has come to an end with not less than six children emerging winners.

Sponsored by Dufil Prima Foods, maker of Indomie Noodles, the IFC competition is a child engagement initiative to enhance the writing and creative skills of members of the club across 3,000 schools in Nigeria.

The competition required participants to submit beautifully crafted stories of about 300 words, using indomitable cartoon characters as subjects of their writings. This year, the competition began on July 20 and culminated in September, with over 41,000 entries received.

The contest produced three national winners who are: Shepherd Duru of Great Flourish Ville School; Salako Oluwatimilehin of Galilee Junior School; and Okafor Chiagoziem of Great Flourish Ville School.

Three regional winners also appeared in the competition, they are: George Chukwukaima of Child Prime Onyx School (Lagos regional winner); Ettu Ayanfeoluwa of Cornerstone Model School (Ogun regional winner); and Ezugwu Favour Chiagozie of St Bartholomew School (Abuja regional winner). The competition also produced 50 other consolatory winners, who were rewarded with the company’s range of products.

Speaking at the award presentation in Lagos, Head of Marketing, Indomie, Mr. Manpreet Singh described the winners as “outstanding writers”, adding that the six winners would be featured in the next edition of the Indomie Comic Books.

Singh said: “Beyond just winning prizes, the IFC Essay Writing Competition is designed with the intention of instilling the habit of writing in students. We have noticed that pupils’ reading and writing habits are being endangered by social media and other social distractions. But Indomie feels that something must be done to salvage the situation, hence, the need to intervene with the initiative.

National Coordinator of IFC, Mrs. Faith Joshua added that the contest was one of the ways through which the brand engaged children, giving them an opportunity to express their creative ingenuity.