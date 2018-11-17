FRSC Boss, NADDC DG, Others for 2018 NAJA Awards

All is now set for the 2018 Nigerian Auto Journalists Association Awards (NAJA) scheduled to hold December 13, 2018 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The Awards, which yearly rewards excellence in the industry, will see the Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboyemi Oyeyemi and the Director General of the Nigerian National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, giving keynote addresses.

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Award is the local version of the traditional global automotive industry award conducted by motoring journalists in different countries and regional markets of the world to recognise the achievements of industry operators in different categories and across segments and vehicle categories.

Car-of-The-Year (COTY), which is the high points of the event, is a very competitive segment designed to honour outstanding automobile model of the year under review.

Other categories of awards are Luxury Car of the Year, Heavy Duty Truck of The Year, Auto Plant of the Year, CEO of The Year, Auto Personality of The Year and CSR Company of The Year, Pick-up of the Year, Showroom of the Year and many others.

According to the Organising Committee Chairman, Mr. Moses Ebosele, the 2018 NAJA Awards will not only recognise and rewards excellence in the Nigerian auto industry in the last one year, but will also provide avenue for critical stakeholders in the sector to rub minds on the way forward.

Ebosele explained that while Oyeyemi is expected to provide background information and statistics on the activities of the FRSC in maintaining sanity on Nigerian roads, Aliyu as head of government agency saddle with the responsibility of supervising the Nigeria auto industry, will be giving insights on the Nigeria automobile industry.

Also giving an insight into what to expect at this year’s NAJA Awards, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said this year’s edition will showcase the best in the Nigerian Automotive Industry.

“The NAJA Awards over the years has been recognized as the authentic bastion when it comes to recognizing the best players in the Nigerian automotive industry. I can assure you, the 2018 edition will not be less as our professionals are already compiling votes in all categories of the Awards,” he said.