Curtain Falls on 2nd Rainoil Open Tennis

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

The final of the 2nd Rainoil Open Tennis Championship holds today at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos with defending champion Henry Atseye taking on Joseph Imeh in what is a repeat of last year’s men’s singles final.

Yesterday, Atseye beat Sylvester Emmanuel 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 to book the ticket to the final to face his last year victim, Imeh. Imeh defeated Uche Oparaji 7-6 (2), 6-1 to berth in the final..

The winner of the men’s singles will walk away from Ikoyi Club with N500,000 cheque in his pocket.

In the women’s singles final, Christy Agugbom is to battle Blessing Samuel for the star prize at stake in that category. Agugbom beat defending champion Sarah Adegoke 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to progress.

Blessing got the better of Aanu Aiyegbusi, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach final.

Yesterday, the pair of Abdulmumin Babalola and Albert Bikom won the men’s doubles event while Christy Agugbom and Blessing Samuel won the women’s version.

Some junior players like Serena Teluwo, and Oiza Yakubu took part in the competition but lost out in the early rounds.

Rainoil CEO Gabriel Ogbechie, has promised that the tournament will be an annual event and will also gradually enter the calendar of the International Tennis Federation.