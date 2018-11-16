Expectations for the International Drinks Festival

Mary Nnah

The International Drinks Festival is here again for its second year after a successful debut in 2017, where over 18,000 attendees and professionals graced the festival.

This year, a series of events have been lined up differently from the first edition to make the festival even better.

Speaking on this year’s edition of the world class festival, CEO of the Balmoral Group, Ezekiel Adamu, said the first two days of the festival have been scheduled to host the drink industry stakeholders to series of seminars, master classes and break-out sessions to discuss the dynamics of the drinks industry and how various opportunities in the sector can be tapped into, while the last two days will be consumer-based as it is open to all drinks lovers and enthusiasts to come have a great time trying out our exquisite variety of drinks.

“The Business to Business activities include a Drinks Summit where professionals from all sectors of the drinks industry will speak on the theme, “Where Drinks Mean Business”.

“Topics of discussion among others will include expansion, growth, sales, technology and other factors affecting the drinks industry.

“Included in the first two days will be a B2B exhibition. It is all dedicated to bringing together all industry players in every sector of drinks in Nigeria and West Africa.

“Major distributors from all parts of Nigeria as well as major stakeholders will be present, to meet with brands representing every sector of the industry”, he noted.

Adamu said also that this interface will provide stakeholders with ample opportunities to meet top executives, brand managers and government officials from the regulatory agencies.

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is expected to give the keynote address at the festival while ministers, governors and other top government functionaries will also be present.

Renowned and distinguished speakers and drinks experts are also expected to facilitate at the festival to embody the attendees with exceptional knowledge, current trends and information that will influence the drinks industry positively.

The festival will also be a platform for factual data gathering and analysis for all stakeholders in the drinks business.

Eminent chefs will also be present at the festival to provide the attendees with great menu infused with drinks of the attendees’ choices giving them a chance to treat their taste buds to exquisite meals.

On the other hand, the consumer-focused activities include discounted sales and other drink-related events to engage consumers plus lots of entertainment at the Beer village.

The festival will also afford consumers the opportunity to stock up for the Yuletide festive season at great discounts.

Consumers will get to discover latest trends in the industry and gain valuable insights into profitable business opportunities that are widely available in the drinks industry in Nigeria and beyond.

To kick-start this year’s Yuletide, the International Drinks Festival 2018 is the place to be from November 29, to December 2, 2018.