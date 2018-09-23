ELECTION RESULTS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the formal announcement of results of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State at the commission’s headquarters in the early ours of Sunday. Though there are 48 political parties that participated in the election, here are the results of the five major parties.
Boluwaduro Local Government
APC- 3843
ADC- 69
ADP- 858
PDP- 3779
SDP- 1766
Atakunmosa West LGA
APC- 5019
ADC- 106
ADP- 718
PDP- 5401
SDP- 1570
Ifedayo Local Government Area
APC- 3182
ADC- 52
ADP- 176
PDP- 3374
SDP- 1377
Ede South LGA
ADC 83
ADP 357
APC 4512
PDP 16793
SDP 855
Iwo LGA
ADC: 1164
ADP :16125
APC :7644
PDP:6122
SDP :4153
Orolu LGA
ADC 79
ADP 388
APC 5442
PDP 7776
SDP 2043
Obokun LGA
ADC 106
ADP 663
APC 7229
PDP 10869
SDP 1907