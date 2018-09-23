ELECTION RESULTS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the formal announcement of results of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State at the commission’s headquarters in the early ours of Sunday. Though there are 48 political parties that participated in the election, here are the results of the five major parties.

Boluwaduro Local Government

APC- 3843

ADC- 69

ADP- 858

PDP- 3779

SDP- 1766

Atakunmosa West LGA

APC- 5019

ADC- 106

ADP- 718

PDP- 5401

SDP- 1570

Ifedayo Local Government Area

APC- 3182

ADC- 52

ADP- 176

PDP- 3374

SDP- 1377

Ede South LGA

ADC 83

ADP 357

APC 4512

PDP 16793

SDP 855

Iwo LGA

ADC: 1164

ADP :16125

APC :7644

PDP:6122

SDP :4153

Orolu LGA

ADC 79

ADP 388

APC 5442

PDP 7776

SDP 2043

Obokun LGA

ADC 106

ADP 663

APC 7229

PDP 10869

SDP 1907