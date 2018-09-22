Western Nigeria Governor’s Cup Trophy Tour Gets Date

Arrangements have been concluded by the organisers of the forthcoming Western Nigeria Governor’s Cup to embark on a Trophy Tour of all states in the South-west zone.

The Executive Secretary, Akin Akinbobola, Western Nigeria Football Forum (WNFF) in a chat with sportswriters at his Cocoa House office disclosed that the Forum is fully prepared for the task ahead. He commended the chairmen and secretaries of the six Football Associations of the South-west zone for their vision and cooperation respectively regarding the Western Nigeria Governors Cup.

Akinbobola also noted that the trophy tour of all the states in South-west will run from September 24 through October 12. According to him, the trophy tour will start from Lagos State between September 24 and 26 with the trophy moving to Ogun, Ondo and Osun states, whose governors are expected to receive the trophy. The trophy tour will end in Oyo and Ekiti States on or before October 12.

Akinbobola explained that the trophy tour of all states in the South-west will involve, the WNFF, the various state FAs, Dawn Commission, the respective state commissioners in charge of sports and their colleagues in charge of regional integration, the trophy tour is aimed at carrying the people in the various states as well as the state governors along in the project named after them.

“I want to state categorically here that we are fully ready for the Trophy Tour of all States in the South-west because there is no way we can host such a multicultural integration football event without the people and especially without the various state governors being involved, particularly as they have individually and collectively shown that they have tremendous interest in the development of football in the zone.”

He continued “this will also help in sensitisation of the public ahead of the competition later in the year.”

It would be recalled that the Western Nigeria Governor’s Cup was conceived by the Chairmen of the Football Associations of the South West during their inaugural meeting in Ibadan last year, to project and showcase football as a veritable platform for regional development and integration.