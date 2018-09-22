Rayon Sports Tackle Enyimba in Aba

Rayon Sports will be aiming to cause a major upset when they lock horns with Enyimba in a second-leg 2018 CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal clash at Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on Sunday afternoon.

The reverse fixture in Kigali, Rwanda, ended in a goalless draw with both teams unable to convert a catalogue of goal-scoring opportunities.

Enyimba will be favourites to advance into the final four in front of their home fans, but Rayon have proven in recent months that they are more than capable travellers on the African continent.

Gikundiro held both Young Africans and USM Alger to draws before beating Kenyan champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in their most recent away match in the CAFCC.

The Rwandan outfit, though, will have to do without Eric Rutanga and Yannick Mukunzi for the clash with both players unavailable for the match in Aba.

Peoples’ Elephant boast a commanding record on home soil having recorded three wins from three group stage matches on Nigerian turf. Enyimba beat Djoliba AC, CARA Brazzaville and Williamsville AC without conceding a single goal.

Key to their success thus far has been goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai who has pulled off some memorable saves on Enyimba’s journey on the continent and the club will be counting on their towering shot-stopper to keep out Rayon once more this weekend.

“I am thrilled by my run of Confederation Cup clean sheets,” Afelokhai told SuperSport.com ahead of the match. “It is not easy to go 90 minutes without conceding a goal.

“My dream is to be part of history by helping Enyimba become the first Nigerian winners of the Confederation Cup.”

Egyptian referee Gehad Grisha will take charge of the match.