Omisore Decries insufficient Electoral Materials in Osogbo

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in Saturday’s Osun Governorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has decried the insufficient electoral materials in some polling centers in Osogbo and malfunctioning of card readers in some voting centres in Ice.

Omisire who voted at around 11:25 am at Moore Ward 1, Polling unit 003, inside Yemoo, National Museum extension, Moore, Ile-Ife, said that in Osogbo, some polling units were not supplied with voting materials.

Omisore however urged the electorate that despite the shortcomings of INEC, they should come out en-mass to exercise their civic right.

He also urged them not to allow their votes to be bought noting that once they collect money for their civic right, they would not have any right to challenge their leaders.