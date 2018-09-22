Lexus Expands into Booming Central Coast Hub

Luxury car maker Lexus has positioned itself for further long-term expansion, establishing a new dealership in one of Australia’s fastest growing regions.

Lexus of Central Coast is strategically located within one of NSW’s main growth corridors, situated in the hills above Gosford, 75km from Sydney.

Positioned at the interchange to the M1 motorway at Somersby, the dealership is located at the gateway to the Central Coast, the third largest urban area in NSW and the ninth largest in Australia.

Dealer principal Brad Worthington, an industry veteran of almost 25 years, said

the Central Coast region is growing rapidly, largely due to an influx of young affluents, new business owners and small entrepreneurs.

“Gosford and the surrounding region is currently home to approximately 328,000 residents and predicted to increase to over 400,000 in the next 25 years,” Mr Worthington said.

“It will continue to become even more attractive to new residents, including families, as major road and rail infrastructure upgrades make it even easier to commute to jobs in Sydney.

“This is a significant opportunity for Lexus to attract and retain a new set of buyers who look beyond the staple of the old-school brands to deliver luxury, value and difference.”

Lexus Australia chief executive Scott Thompson said the opening of the new dealership reflects the growth and commitment of the Lexus brand nationally.

“This is the third new Lexus dealership established in Australia’s growth corridors in just over 18 months, following Lexus of Macarthur in greater western Sydney and Lexus of Toowoomba in Queensland,” Mr Thompson said.

“Our expanding dealer network is positioning the brand for substantial growth with the launch later this year of our first compact crossover, the UX, which is expected to take national sales beyond 10,000 a year for the first time.

“Brad and his team have made a substantial investment to the Central Coast and, together with their decades of industry experience, bring unrivalled expertise and knowledge of the local area.”

Lexus of Central Coast is the first dealership in Australia to be fitted out with the new Lexus corporate image, incorporating the warmth, hospitality and style of Japanese culture.

The customer lounge and reception areas are inspired by the vision of the Intersect by Lexus brand experience spaces, creating a place where visitors can experience Lexus through the design, quality of materials and first-class craftsmanship.

The customisation showcases the very best of premium luxury and the guiding principle of omotenashi – the Japanese spirit of hospitality that anticipates the needs of others before they have communicated it.

“The influence of omotenashi can be seen in every aspect of our business,” Mr Worthington said. “Our goal is to treat customers better than any other car company, anticipate their every need and deliver a standard of excellence that is unexpected.

“I have a team of like-minded talented professionals who share my passion for the products and lifestyles we provide.”

Opening in September 2018, the project has been four years in planning, approvals and construction.

The new dealership incorporates environmental initiatives including storage for 400,000 litres of recycled water, energy-saving LED lighting throughout the building, and in 2019, 218 solar panels will be installed on the rooftop.

“The water storage allows us to provide complimentary customer car wash and vehicle detailing services using only recycled water and environmentally-friendly products,” Mr Worthington said.