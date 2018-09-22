Large Turnout as Voting Commences

By Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



There is a large turnout of voters in tòday’s Osun governorship election as voters trooped to their polling units to decide who will rule the state for the next four years.

In Osogbo, the state capital, people came out enmass to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.

At polling unit 007 Abogunde Sagba, in Ede North , massive turn out of voters was recorded.



Also at ward 4, unit 10 Alajue Cottage Junction, Ede, similar large turn out of voters was recorded.



In all the polling units visited by our correspondent, accreditation and voting were done simultaneously.

In Ede South Ward 2, polling unit 001 Alajue, voting commenced early while the unit also recorded large turnout.

The PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote at 8.05am at his Abogunde Sagba polling unit 009 ward 2 in Ede North local government.