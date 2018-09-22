Canadian Firm, Coca-Cola Mull Cannabis-Infused Drinks

Soft Drinks makers, Coca-Cola plans to enter the infused – beverage space as reports indicate that the firm is discussing with a Canadian firm, Aurora Cannabis, about developing marijuana-infused beverages.

According to Canada’s BNN Bloomberg, the drinks giant best known for its eponymous caffeine has stated that it was closely watching the expanding use of a cannabis element in drinks.

Cannabidiol is a naturally occurring non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis plant and it is believed to have anti-inflammation and pain-relieving properties.

Although both companies are yet to make a categorical statement on this, they have expressed interest in the deal.

Coke spokesman Kent Landers was quoted to have said: “Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world.”

Also, Aurora spokeswoman, Heather MacGregor noted that her company had expressed specific interest in the infused-beverage space and intends to penetrate the market.