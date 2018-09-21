Buhari Appoints Amaechi DG Campaign Organisation

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja announced the appointment of Transportation Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation ahead of the take-off of his 2019 re-election campaign.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Amaechi headed the organisation in 2014/2015 and facilitated Buhari’s victory at the 2015 presidential poll.

According to the statement, Amaechi will announce the names of other members of the campaign organisation as approved by the president.

“Amaechi was the Director General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014-2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

“The new Director General will announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by President Buhari,” the statement said.

Amaechi’s open appointment as the head of Buhari’s campaign organisation yesterday, however, did not come as a surprise to many.

This is because information about his re-appointment had been in public domain even several months before Buhari’s declaration for re-election in April.

Shortly after his declaration, the president appointed Festus Keyamo as the organisation’s Director of Communications.