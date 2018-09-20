Al-Makura Orders Probe Ex-governor Adamu

As the crisis rocking the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC ) deepens, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has ordered the probe of

the administration of a former governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu, who is the current representative of Nasarawa West senatorial district in the National Assembly, was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

Al-Makura, while swearing in three permanent secretaries and three special advisers, yesterday set up a

committee to probe the administration of the ex- governor.

The probe, THISDAY learnt, may not be unconnected to Adamu’s vow to stop the emergence of Governor Al-Makura’s anointed candidate, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, as the governorship candidate of APC in the state.

Al-Makura moved against the third term senate’s bid to replace him with his Commissioner for Education, Tijjani Ahmed.

However, all the APC governorship aspirants in the state have rallied round the ex-governor to stop the emergence of the governor’s anointed candidate.

In a reaction, Al-Makura directed the immediate review of the concession of agreement of all the Nasarawa State government-owned hotels and other

related facilities.

The facilities include, but not limited to the New Keffi Hotel, Keffi, NIPDC conference Hotel, Lafia and the Keffi club, Keffi.

The committee is also mandated to review and investigate the circumstances that led to the failure of the Farin Ruwa Independent Hydro-power plant

project as well as the Zimbabwean farmers projects.

Adamu is the owner of new Keffi Hotel and was alleged to have started the Farin Ruwa Power project with huge amount of money without anything to show for it.

The probe committee is headed by the state commissioner for Finance, Ayuba Dogara Ayenajeh.